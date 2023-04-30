LOOK: Mylene Paat gets engaged to Kazakhstan national player

MYLENE Paat's year just got better.

In an Instagram post on Saturday night, the Chery Tiggo star announced her engagement to Kazakhstan men's volleyball player Sergey Rezanov.

LOOK:

"We have different countries, different times, different languages, and different colors. The important thing is that we love each other. And knowing that we have the same desire, it's a YES my king!" she said.

The 28-year-old Rezanov has played as in import overseas, notably for Nakhon Ratchasima VC in Thailand and Al Ahly Benghazi Sports Club in Libya where he won a championship and was hailed as the Best Foreign Player.

The 6-foot-4 opposite spiker has also played for the Kazakhstan national team.

Paat recently arrived in the Philippines after the women's national team's training camp for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Japan wrapped on Thursday.

The team is set to leave for Cambodia on May 6, three days before the women's volleyball competition starts.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!