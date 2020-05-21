News And Trends

These 'My plans... 2020' memes sum up how this year has been a killjoy to sports

by John Paulo Aguilera
5 hours ago

Need more proof that this year is the ultimate spoiler? Don't worry, Twitterverse has got you covered.

Recently, a new meme format about how 2020 has basically dampened everyone's plans has taken over social media, and netizens are putting a sports twist on it — from the vetoed Chris Paul's trade to the Atlanta Falcons' choke job.

If you're an avid fan of any of the players or teams below, look away now.

COVID-19 vs the NBA

CP3 and Rockets can't catch a break

Suns fans RN

Aaron Gordon vs Dwyane Wade

WWE behind closed doors

Shots fired

Tom Brady is a GOAT savage

