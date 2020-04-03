Rivals SMC, MVP Group team up to power quarantine facility

SAN Miguel Corp. and the Manny V. Pangilinan group have joined hands for a common good.

Bitter rivals in business and in the PBA, the two giant conglomerates combined forces to subsidize the power cost of one of three multi-purpose venues being converted into temporary facilities for people infected with the coronavirus.

SMC, which owns the San Miguel, Magnolia, and Barangay Ginebra ballclubs, and MVP, bannered by TnT Katropa, Meralco, and NLEX, will be sharing electricity expenses to be used in the PICC health facility.

Meralco will likewise link up with the Razon Group for the same purpose of shouldering the electricity expenses at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, while it found another partner in the Ayala Group to cover the same in the World Trade Center health facility.

“We at Meralco are one with the government in providing support to our country’s frontliners, as they care and nurse back to health those who are afflicted with COVID-19,” said Meralco president and CEO Ray Espinosa.

“The immediate conversion of the three facilities into health centers is crucial, and we will do our part by ensuring fast, adequate, and safe energization.”

The electric firm assured the continuous supply of electricity in the three converted health facilities, which could become available by next week.

Meralco has also installed additional electrical facilities and augment the connection at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which was renovated just last year for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“We will continue working hard to give medical workers and frontliners the reliable service they need now more than ever. All hands are on deck to ensure these new health facilities are constructed according to the planned timelines, and run like clockwork once they begin operations,” added Espinosa.

“Meralco continues to keep up the good fight and sustain our mission to keep the lights on for our brave frontliners and afflicted patients.”