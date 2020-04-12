MVP optimistic about future, but warns road to normalcy won't be easy

BUSINESSMAN-sportsman Manny V. Pangilinan remains optimistic about the future once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over.

But the PBA team owner is also convinced the road to normalcy is not going to be rosy.

In his Easter Day message, Pangilinan stressed the current health crisis will eventually come to pass, with coronavirus cases in the country hopefully reaching its peak this month and in early May.

“When we do reach the summit, I am sure we will all be relieved because it is the beginning of the end,” the managing director and chief executive officer of the First Pacific Company Limited posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Even after the curve has been flattened, so to speak, the virus won’t just go away easily, the businessman-sportsman added.

“I am sorry to say this but realistically, we should not expect to see the pandemic to end as quickly as it started. Viruses do not simply keel over and die. Instead, a tail would likely emerge from the apex, the shape and length of which will be determined by how well we manage the virus’ exit. This could take a few weeks or a few months,” Pangilinan said.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus, however, said starting all over again will be a struggle.

It will take time for people to get back to their regular life, according to Pangilinan, owner of PBA ballclubs TnT Katropa, NLEX, and Meralco.

“It will take time for us and our business to recuperate to normal. It will take for us to overcome our fear of joining social gatherings or business meetings,” said Pangilinan.

“It will take time for malls, hotels, and restaurants to recover their trade. It will take time for tollways and light rail to regain their previous traffic. It will take time for all of us – individuals and businesses – to rebuild and heal.”

But that’s getting too far ahead.

At the moment, Pangilinan and his firm would rather continue extending support to all medical workers and people in need in this time of the pandemic.