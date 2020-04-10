MVP Group donates buses, cargo vans, cars to COVID-19 frontliners

BUSINESS tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan extended help to military personnel after donating a number of service vehicles which are essential at this time when the country is in the midst of a pandemic.

Pangilinan, who once headed the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) of which he’s now chairman emeritus, purchased 30 Toyota Vios cars and cargo vans for use by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Ten buses meanwhile, were donated to the Philippine Army.

A number of Vios cars were also handed out to the government for use by medical and health workers by the MVP Group, which owns PBA franchises TnT Katropa, NLEX, and Meralco.

The 73-year-old Pangilinan, managing director and chief executive officer of First Pacific Company Limited, has been among ae number of businessmen-sportsmen who have stepped up in relief efforts.

Pangilinan’s PLDT-Smart Foundation was among the first to heed the call of President Duterte in helping the government ease the growing impact of the virus by handing out food packs, hygiene kits, and care packs to such institutions as the Philippine General Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, Our Lady of Hospital, among others.

Smart incidentally, has SBP president Al S. Panlilio as president and chief executive officer. He is also the PLDT chief revenue officer and represents Meralco in the PBA board.