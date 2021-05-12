Rapper J. Cole takes love for ball to the next level, signs with African team

J. COLE, who is both a rapper and a big hoops fan, is taking his talent to Africa after signing with Rwandan club, multiple sources reported.

The 36-year-old artist closed a deal to play in the inaugural Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots BBC.

An ESPN report said that he has already arrived in the country earlier this week and is currently in travel quarantine.

While he’s often seen by the sidelines of the courts in the NBA, Cole used to be a varsity player himself back in his elementary and high school days in North Carolina. When he got into college, though, he chose to carve his own path in the music industry before he actually got to grace the collegiate stage.

The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears reported that he’s to be signed as part of the 12-man roster of the team, and his contract is to be made official this Friday (Manila time).

Patriots BBC is to debut next week playing Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers.

For the past years, the Grammy Awardee has been outspoken about his love for the game.

In the teaser for his new album The Off-Season, the cover art showed himself and a burning basketball hoop in the background.

He has also become the first solo artist to become the cover of the international sports magazine, SLAM.

