Jai Reyes to formally open FilBasket this August

AIMING to expand opportunities for local basketball players, Jai Reyes is gearing up to launch the Filipino Basketball League (FilBasket) — an amateur tournament that hopes to create a league for players of any level, including national teams.

FilBasket is dead set in its mission to provide a stable, long-term, and inclusive amateur competition on the court.

"Let's bring the basketball community together with this league," said Reyes in one of Filbasket's initial posts.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards guard and two-time UAAP champion is gunning for its official opening this August, with a bubble setup in Splendido, Laurel, Batangas. The competition will run for a month, maximum.

Reyes is projecting an initial lineup of 10 teams, who will face each other via a single round robin. The top four teams to advance to the semifinals, and the two finalists will duke it out in the championship.

This format, however, will be subject to change, once the league slots in more participating teams.

Organizers assure the public that they will monitor the health and safety of participants through COVID-19 testing.

Participating players and teams will be soon announced by the league officials.

