Local bike brand set to launch new line of carbon frames

LOCAL cycling brand MOB Philippines on Thursday launched its new line of products that will be available during the final quarter of 2021.

Carbon bike frame

It launched the MOB Pro RC8 Max carbon road frame disc brake version, the MOB Pro RC8 – Deep Blue edition carbon road frame, the MOB XC Ultra-1 carbon cross country MTB frame, and the MOB Liwayway at Takipsilim jersey sets as part of the Freedom brand campaign.

The MOB Pro RC8 Max comes with a flat-mount disc brake system which the brand promises to be reliable in descents and fast sprints. It also has a thru-axle wheel attachment system which will provide security to the rider as the wheels will stay in pace if anything goes wrong.

The MOB Pro RC8 Max, tentatively priced at P42,390 which includes the frame, fork, prop seat tube, and clamp, has a variety of colors to choose from in coral blue, sandstorm, cotton candy, gray matter, hornet yellow, and race red.

The MOB Pro RC8, on the other hand, is the flagship road carbon frame of the brand but now includes a limited deep blue color version. Tentatively priced at P39,990, it still has the same specifications, sizes, and geometry as the previous release last January.

The MOB XC Ultra-1 makes its debut as the brand’s flagship MTB carbon frame. It has a boost thru-axle hub dimension, upgrading the compatible hub from the standard 12mm x 142mm rear to a 12mm x 148mm rear. The upgrade, the brand said, will provide a more stable ride, extra stiffness on the spoke lacing, and could accommodate tires of up to 2.45 inches.

Priced tentatively at P33,590, the MOB XC Ultra 1 comes with a sizes of 27.5 x 15/16.5 and 29 x 15 with colors velvet red, graphite black, deep blue, and nature green.

“This fourth quarter, we are bringing the best carbon frames our brand has to offer in colors you could never have imagined to exist in the market,” said MOB Philippines marketing head Mark Gan.

MOB also brings a Filipino flavor to its Liwayway at Takipsilim jersey and bib shorts tentatively priced at P3,250. It has seamless pro-cut sleeves, quick dry technology, and three rear pockets that are optimal for 15 to 35 degree temperatures.

Pre-ordering of the four items will start in the first week of October, with the official release of the items to be done at the end of the month.

MOB, which has been in the Philippine cycling market for nearly 23 years, also bared its upcoming products in November including the Endurance 2.1 aluminum road frame, Superfly aluminum XC frame, and the Endurance CX 2.1 aluminum cyclocross frame.

