MMA fighter caught selling high-grade marijuana: reports

AN MMA fighter was caught in a buy-bust operation on Sunday for selling high-grade marijuana kush, multiple reports said.
Gary Espinar was nabbed by the Northern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit in a mall parking lot in Quezon City after two suspects pinpointed him as a drug pusher.
In a report of GMA News, authorities said they retrieved eight cans and 10 sachets of kush worth P2.8 million, together with Espinar's vehicle and two phones.
Espinar is a Canada-based fighter who is identified in social media accounts as the head coach of Explosive MMA Academy and Fitness.
The 37-year-old bantamweight holds a 5-5 win-loss record, with his last fight being a first round submission win over Thai foe Vachayan Khamon at COMBAT FC 1: Inception in Hainan, China back in June 2018.