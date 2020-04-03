Two of the best ramen shops in Manila are finally offering delivery and take out

(SPOT.ph) With more restaurants offering food delivery and takeout options now, it’s easier than ever to deal with your cravings in the face of the enhanced community quarantine. If there’s one food we really miss though, it’s ramen — specifically the thick, hearty, tonkotsu-based kind.

The noodle soup is usually best enjoyed freshly-prepared at restaurants, which means it’s not exactly suited for delivery or takeout.

But two of the best ramen houses in Manila, Yushoken and Mendokoro Ramenba, have rolled out Take Home Ramen Kits. These are available for pickup from Mendokoro Ramenba’s Salcedo branch, or for delivery to Makati (with a minimum spend of P500) or Mandaluyong, San Juan, Manila, Pasay, Pasig, or Taguig (with a minimum spend of P1,000).

Each pack consists of the ramen elements — the soup, the noodles, the meat, the condiments — for you to heat and assemble at home. Take your pick from the Shio (P400), Shoyu (P430), Super Chashu (P560), and TanTanMen (P450) variants. You can also get their frozen Gyoza (P500), Karaage (P280), and Chahan (P300), as well as drinks like the Hitachino Nest Beer (P320) and Stellina Lemonade (P90).

Payments can be made via cash and credit card for pick-up transactions, or via cash for delivery. Orders must be placed one day in advance, and there's a 3 p.m. cut-off for pick-up and deliveries the following day.

Yushoken is a ramen joint in Alabang that opened in 2012, and fast became known for their ramen with house-made noodles and rich broth.

Mendokoro Ramenba, on the other hand, opened in 2014 — and is that restaurant in Makati almost always has a line outside their doors.

Both restaurants have consistently made it to many best-ramen lists—Yushoken finished first in Spot.ph’s 10 Shoyu Ramen in Manila list for 2019, while Mendokoro got the top spot in the site’s 2017 list of the Top 10 Miso Ramen in Manila.

For orders, contact 0917-502-0894, 0917-626-3731, or (02) 8478-9625. You can also message Yushoken or Mendokoro Ramenba's Facebook pages.

