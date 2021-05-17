Viral Miss U host Olivia Culpo's relationships with sports stars, explained

OLIVIA Culpo was a trending topic on Twitter for the wrong reasons.

Culpo was poked fun at by netizens on Monday for her energy, or lack thereof, in co-hosting the 69th Miss Universe beauty pageant with Mario Lopez. Memes quickly spread of Culpo in a red dress and a straight face.

While most people know her for being a celebrity and a former winner of the Miss Universe in 2012, she is also familiar in the world of sports, particularly in the NFL.

Culpo is currently in a relationship with Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, known as the highest paid running back in NFL history after signing a four-year, $64 million contract to stay with the team before the 2020 season.

A first-team All-Pro — an equivalent to basketball’s Mythical Five or All-NBA First Team — in 2019, the 28-year-old McCaffrey was once a candidate for the Heisman Trophy, the highest accolade in college football in the US, in 2015. Back then, he was playing for Stanford.

The 29-year-old Culpo also had a previous relationship with Danny Amendola, a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions who won two Super Bowl titles with Tom Brady with the New England Patriots.

She also dated Tim Tebow but they split in 2015. Tebow is known to Filipino sports fans as the Heisman Trophy winner in 2007. He was born in the Philippines and was supposed to play for the country in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers before the pandemic.

Tebow has retired in baseball but reports said he is eyeing a comeback in American football with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2021 season.

Tebow went on to marry Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017, last year. Nel-Peters was one of the judges of this year's competition.

Meanwhile, Culpo’s co-host Lopez is a sports enthusiast as well. Lopez is a fixture in boxing matches, having done TV work in some big-time bouts in the past. The former Saved by the Bell star is also a childhood friend of Oscar Dela Hoya.

