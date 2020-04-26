Ministop fried chicken now available in frozen form for P380 for 8 pieces

FIRST it was Jollibee. Then it was McDonald’s. Now Ministop is the latest to offer its famous fried chicken for all home cooks out there in frozen, pre-marinated form.

It’s a bit more expensive than the others. It goes for P380 for 8 pieces. McDonald’s frozen chicken retails for P219 for 10 pieces (though according to an April update on their site, it might not be available at the moment). At the supermarket, Jollibee frozen chicken goes for P195 to P199 a pack.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Still, Ministop’s Uncle John’s Fried Chicken is one of those solid contenders for best fried chicken in the Philippines.

Of course, breading is not included. But, as Ministop claims in their ad copy, "Pwedening with or without breading!" But if you believe breading is an essential part of the Uncle John's chicken experience, Yummy.ph recommends that you “dip [the chicken] in egg wash and coat it in seasoned flour (flour, salt, and pepper), before deep frying.”

Continue reading below ↓

Writer Bea Faicol adds: “But you can go the extra mile and add paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, celery seed, and cayenne if you have it in your pantry.”

KFC is perhaps the only famous fast food fried chicken that hasn’t flash-frozen its signature dish and offered it to quarantine home cooks. But they are offering the next best thing: original recipe chicken nuggets and fries.

Continue reading below ↓

Editor’s Note: Ministop is part of the Gokongwei group of companies, along with Summit Media, which operates Spin.ph.