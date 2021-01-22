Bucks look to boost Pinoy fanbase with Tanduay partnership

THE Milwaukee Bucks look to boost their Filipino fanbase, partnering with Tanduay and creating a co-branded rum package to be sold in Wisconsin early this year.

“Tanduay Rum is a premium spirit that is recognized across the world for its taste, quality and popularity,” said Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development Officer Matt Pazaras. “We’re thrilled to expand our international partner footprint to the Philippines, which has one of the Bucks’ most engaged international fan bases, and we’re excited to bring Tanduay’s finest rum to Fiserv Forum and Deer District. We look forward to Bucks fans enjoying the world’s best-selling rum at games, concerts, and events very soon. Tagay!”

Tanduay, which has been hailed the World’s Number 1 Rum, will begin distributing its products throughout Fiserv Forum, the surrounding Deer District, and in The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill. The Fiserv Forum is a multi-purpose arena and home of the Bucks located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It will also receive naming rights to an anchor bar on the main concourse of Fiserv Forum in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Continue reading below ↓

“We are honored to partner with one of the NBA’s best teams and bring our products not just for our fellow Filipinos but for everyone in Wisconsin to enjoy,” said Tanduay Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Paul Lim. “We would like to thank the Bucks’ management for their trust in our brand and we are looking forward to all the exciting activities that will result from our partnership.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tanduay and the Bucks have inked a three-year partnership agreement.

“Tanduay has started to work with NBA teams and the Bucks noticed that. Tanduay identified the Bucks and Wisconsin as a growth market so the partnership came together seamlessly. What Tanduay has done is extremely smart and more brands should follow this model. Tanduay has expanded its reach far beyond Asian markets to reach NBA fans around the world by partnering with some of the best teams in the league,” according to Pazaras on behalf of the Bucks management.

Continue reading below ↓

They added that they love all of their fans “but we know that Filipino fans are special.”

“We hope that Filipino NBA fans will become Bucks fans as we work to win the NBA championship,” Pazaras added.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

For Tanduay’s part, Lim said that it is proud to partner with one of the brightest young teams of the NBA.

“We feel very proud being the only Filipino brand to partner with NBA teams. When we started this journey of using sports as a marketing tool for our brand, we never imagined it to become as big as it is now. We are very thankful to our partners for trusting our brand and working with us even during the pandemic for this to come into fruition,” Lim said.

As part of its aggressive expansion in the US, Tanduay is continuing its partnership with the Golden State Warriors and two more NBA teams. The partnerships for the two other NBA teams are set to be sealed within the month.

Continue reading below ↓

Tanduay closed 2020 with a bang as it furthered its presence in international markets. Aside from Wisconsin, it also entered the wines and spirits markets of Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, Nevada, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Tennessee, and Michigan. Its products are now likewise available in the U.S. territory of Guam, and the countries of China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.