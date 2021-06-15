TnT rookie Mikey Williams spotted playing with Chris Brown, Jason Derulo in TCL

MIKEY Williams may have yet to make an appearance in TNT Tropang Giga practice, but he's spotted on the court with popstars Chris Brown and Jason Derulo in The Crew League.

The 6-foot-2 PBA rookie was seen in June 12's episode of Revolt TV's The Crew League Season 2, which is described in its website as a "10-team 4-on-4 basketball bracket-style tournament featuring the music industry's hottest young hip hop stars and their entourages."

Williams was part of R&B artist Derulo's team DOGS, playing against Brown's team OHB.

Teams are all fighting for a prize worth $200,000, or around P9.6 million.

Williams, part of the DOGS' starting lineup, scored the first two points of the 4-on-4 game to 21. Also present in the game was Isaiah Briscoe of the NBA G-League's Iowa Wolves, who played on the opposite side with Brown's crew.

By the end of the match, it was the "With You" singer's team that dominated. OHB will proceed to the next round, alongside the squad of hip hop artist Tyga.

As of a June 8 report on Spin.ph, the fourth overall pick of the 2021 PBA Draft was still missing in action in Tropang Giga's practice in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Previous reports indicate that Williams has yet to arrive in the Philippines. However, we have no clue, either, as to when The Crew League's games were filmed.

