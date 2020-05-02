WATCH: Mike Tyson can still knock the lights out of you at 53

Well, it looks like the coronavirus-induced lockdown is doing boxing legend Mike Tyson good.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion — now 53 years old — trended on Twitter Saturday after he shared a snippet of him working the mitts with the caption, "I'm a Bad Boy for Life."

At least from what you can see in the five-second clip, Iron Mike hasn't lost his signature speed and power, which made him the "Baddest Man on the Planet." Props to his trainer for having the balls to be on the receiving end of Tyson's devastating blows, especially the one that almost took his head off.

Fellow boxers and champion fighters couldn't fathom how the youngest champ ever could literally pack a serious punch in his 50s.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: "My brother you got me ready to run (through) a MF wall now. To the gym I go."

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Can't believe, this is another level."

WBC Silver Lightweight Champion Ryan Garcia: "That right (is) hand scary."

UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo: "You('re) the best, uncle."

A week ago, Tyson confirmed via Instagram Live that he's training for an in-ring return, particularly charity matches.

He told rapper T.I., "I do about two hours on cardio, I do the bike and I do the treadmill for an hour. Then I do some light weights — 300, 250 reps. Then I start my day with the boxing thing. Then I go in there and hit the mitts for like 30 minutes, 25 minutes. Gotta get in better condition."