Mike Swift pays tribute to close friend Sudan Daniel with court mural

SUDAN Daniel's legacy still lasts for those who got to know him most.

Rapper and close friend Mike Swift paid tribute to his fallen brethren by painting a mural of the late Daniel in a Superman outfit on a basketball court behind Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brgy. Bulacnin in Lipa, Batangas.

"For those who knew Sudan, you know how much of a big staple he was to our basketball communities in the Philippines for the last decade," he said of his tribute.

Swift expected to finish the project on Wednesday, urging fans to pay a visit and see their masterpiece in the flesh.

Daniel passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering from asthma attack, stunning the Philippine basketball scene as it lost a well-loved figure who embraced the Philippines like it was his own country.

The American import, who was the NCAA MVP in 2010 back in his time in San Beda, was only 33.

He has been a friend to Swift for over a decade, working as an emcee for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 for the better part of the past two years.

The tribute is no surprise coming from Swift, who has repainted numerous courts nationwide with the help of his sponsor Nippon Paint.

His group has previously painted courts for Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, just to name a few.

Aside from the mural, Swift said that his group was also able to secure a blue check on Daniel's TikTok account @Sudadan.

"He finally got it. It was his goal from the Calambubble to be verified and he taught me to be active in TikTok," he said.