Mike Nieto implores: ‘No below the belt remarks to Korea’

by Lio Mangubat
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: (Left) Fiba

BASKETBALL-loving FIlipinos everywhere are overjoyed that the Philippines swept Korea in the Fiba Cup Asian qualifier games in Clark.

But, as Mike Nieto is quick to remind fans, the celebrations shouldn’t come at the expense of the Korean people.

“Thanks for your support mga kababayan! But please no below the belt remarks to Korea! We respect them!” he said in a tweet.

He gave a shoutout, too, to one of the biggest K-Pop fandoms in the world: the BTS Army.

“Specially BTS! Army tayo!” he continued.

    And to prove his Army credentials even further, he and man of the hour Dwight Ramos were spotted dancing to BTS’ big summer hit, “Dynamite,” in a video posted on @pusopilipinas on Instagram.

    And like a true sportsman, he and Dwight had a post-game picture with their worthy foes.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
