Michele Gumabao settles for third place, trends on Twitter as social media storm swirls

FORMER volleyball star and beauty queen candidate Michele Gumabao had to settle for second runner-up in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines tilt in Baguio City.

Iloilo candidate Rabiya Mateo took the top spot, and will represent the country in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

However, Gumabao, who was the Quezon City candidate, finds herself as one of this afternoon’s top Twitter trends as netizens surmise about suspected behind-the-scenes drama going on among the beauty queen contestants.

According to a report from Pep.ph, Sandra Lemonon (who represented Taguig City) seemed to take a swipe at the current winner in her Instagram stories, via a series of very cryptic posts.

“Accepting defeat graciously is one of many mark of being a queen,” said one of her posts.

Netizens then took note that both Lemonon and Gumabao had unfollowed Mateo on Instagram.

Brother Marco Gumabao also apparently weighed in on the just concluded competition.

Some netizens, however, claimed that Gumabao never followed Mateo in the first place.

Meanwhile, another netizen also pointed out that Gumabao was not present in one of the photos of the winner and runners-up.

The competition was held yesterday, but was only broadcast in full this morning.

Many users on Twitter also voiced their support for the Creamline Cool Smashers vet.