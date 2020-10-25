'I can handle defeat': Michele Gumabao speaks up about Miss Universe loss

AS HER name continues to trend in social media amidst netizen speculation about bad blood among the Miss Universe finalists, third placer Michele Gumabao has broken her silence.

The volleyball veteran said: “I can handle defeat hahahaha I can't handle people asking me why why why… I'm sharing this with you because you deserve to know my side, we don't need to defend to anyone. I did my very best and I have no regrets."

The Quezon City candidate released the statement via Aces & Queens, her pageant training camp.

She also addressed why she wasn’t in post-pageant pictures with winner Rabiya Mateo and the other finalists for the competition.

“I left this morning sa bcc while the pageant was on going,” she said.

Gumabao added: "I knew who won last night pa I tried to go to our viewing party but everyone kept asking what happened all the hugs all the looks i couldnt handle that."

She also thanked her supporters.

Read the full statement here:

