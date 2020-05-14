Michele Gumabao among players around the world to pen online love letter to volleyball

REMEMBER Dear Basketball?

Volleyball players are now taking time during the COVID-19 pandemic to pen their own version of the famous Kobe missive. Its name? Match Point Covid: Dear Volleyball.

Match Point Covid is an online diary built to provide a place for volleyball players worldwide to vent, as well as share experiences and memories as sports leagues around the world were put to halt due to the virus that has affected millions.

“We found so many thoughts, feelings, and emotions came to an abrupt end without any closure or goodbyes and lots of uncertainty, so we wanted to create a platform that allowed people to share those things surrounding volleyball,” Taylor Milton, one of the persons behind the page, told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Its founders, Milton and Courtney Felinski were imports in Philippine SuperLiga, one of the country’s largest and most prestigious volleyball leagues. The former played for Cocolife, while the latter for Foton Tornadoes.

Having experienced the heartbreak of cancelled seasons in their home country, they want to give a glimpse of hope to sports fans who miss playing and watching games.

“We were inspired by Kobe’s 'Dear Basketball' short film, and we decided on making it a 'Dear Volleyball' letter to the sport. It was gender-friendly and equal platform for all athletes,” she continued.

She remembered very well how the SARS-CoV-2 virus suddenly swept in and put an end to their league, and how it inspired them to set up the page.

"We were sitting just a few days before leaving Cyrpus from season being cancelled, and my partner Courtney and I wanted to create something to share all these goodbyes as we kept seeing players being sent home,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

Filipina volleyball star and beauty queen Michele Gumabao of the Creamline Coolsmashers were one of the few first volleyball players who shared her story.

In her statement, Gumabao has put emphasis on how the sport has become part of her daily life, and how it’s pause affected many more people just like her. She, however, remains hopeful that it could get back to normal once all these is over.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.