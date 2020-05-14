Michael Jordan x Debold Sinas is the video mashup we didn’t know we needed

FORGET The Last Dance. Here’s The Last Party. Or, to be more exact, the last birthday party.

We made our own roundup of the memes inspired by Debold Sinas’ unfortunate mañanita, where pictures of a birthday salubong for the NCR Police Office director (allegedly in violation of various quarantine protocols) were uploaded on social media.

But this one is good enough to deserve its own separate post.

A netizen has spliced footage of Debold Sinas’ initial downplay of the incident with clips of Michael Jordan laughing as he watches from a tablet.

The footage, of course, comes from The Last Dance; specifically, the scene when director Jason Hehir hands Jordan an iPad Pro with footage of the docu crew’s interview with Gary Payton. When Payton starts telling the camera about how he tried to D up on Jordan, His Airness could only laugh in disbelief.

It is, perhaps, the perfect reaction to the whole mañanita debacle.