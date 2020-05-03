Jordan offered $7M by 'woman in Philippines' to play golf, says agent

WHEN you’re worth over two billion dollars, guess it’s not that hard to turn down a few lucrative offers.

Michael Jordan, who ranks 1,001st in Forbes’ 2020 Billionaires List with a value of $2.1 billion, passed up on some multi-million-dollar transactions after retirement, showing how much value the GOAT puts on his time.

In a radio interview with WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio" on Thursday, Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, bared two worthwhile deals that his high-profile client turned down the past few years.

Falk said Jordan, whose great career is chronicled in the hit documentary "The Last Dance", rejected a huge deal that would pay the Chicago Bulls legend $100 million for a two-hour appearance three years ago.

“All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down,” Falk said.

Another business deal would’ve given Filipino fans the rare chance to witness Air Jordan in action – although in a different sport.

“Some woman in the Philippines offered me $7 million for one day for him to play in a golf tournament. He turned it down,” Falk said of the deal that he said came when Jordan was in Asia for a preseason game with his NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets.

For us, that's a cool P355 million that His Airness turned down.

“God bless him. He's been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn't want,” Falk continued. “I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in."