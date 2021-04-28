Michael Jordan is getting another Netflix docu. This time, it’s about his NASCAR team

AN UPCOMING Jordan docu will probably not feature more meme-able moments, like the ‘Laughing Jordan’ one that became immortal after last year’s The Last Dance.

In fact, it might not even feature Jordan himself.

The documentary will train its cameras on Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s highest level, and the rest of the team at 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

The name 23XI comes from Jordan’s no. 23 and the no. 11 Toyota Camry owned by Hamlin.

While 23XI Racing’s debut season was unremarkable, Wallace has been a staunch advocate for inclusion and racial justice in a predominantly white-dominated sport with deep roots in the American South.

In June of last year, a noose was allegedly found inside Wallace’s garage. An FBI investigation later ruled that the noose was actually a door pull, and had been in place long before the team had moved into the garage.

