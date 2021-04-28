Music, Movies And TV

Michael Jordan is getting another Netflix docu. This time, it’s about his NASCAR team

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: (From Left) ESPN Films/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment; AP

AN UPCOMING Jordan docu will probably not feature more meme-able moments, like the ‘Laughing Jordan’ one that became immortal after last year’s The Last Dance.

In fact, it might not even feature Jordan himself.

The documentary will train its cameras on Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s highest level, and the rest of the team at 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

The name 23XI comes from Jordan’s no. 23 and the no. 11 Toyota Camry owned by Hamlin.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    While 23XI Racing’s debut season was unremarkable, Wallace has been a staunch advocate for inclusion and racial justice in a predominantly white-dominated sport with deep roots in the American South.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    In June of last year, a noose was allegedly found inside Wallace’s garage. An FBI investigation later ruled that the noose was actually a door pull, and had been in place long before the team had moved into the garage.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (From Left) ESPN Films/Mandalay Sports Media/NBA Entertainment; AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again