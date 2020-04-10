Where does your city rank in approval ratings on COVID-19 response?

FAKE news ang kumalat na chart na may titulong "NET APPROVAL RATINGS OF METRO MANILA MAYORS."

Pinaniniwalaang sinusukat ng lumabas na fake chart ang performance ng 17 Metro Manila mayors sa kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Nakalista sa fake chart sina Mayor Miguel Ponce III ng Pateros, Rex Gatchalian ng Valenzuela, Vico Sotto ng Pasig, Marcy Teodoro ng Marikina, Isko Moreno ng Manila, at Francis Zamora ng San Juan.

Kasama rin sina Toby Tiangco ng Navatos, Abigail Binay ng Makati, Lino Cayetano ng Taguig, Carmelita Abalos ng Mandaluyong, at Edwin Olivarez ng Parañaque.

Gayundin sina Jaime Fresnedi ng Muntinlupa, Oscar Malapitan ng Caloocan, Imelda Calixto-Rubiano ng Pasay, Imelda Aguilar ng Las Piñas, Antolin Oreta ng Malabon, at Joy Belmonte ng Quezon City.

Lumalabas sa pekeng datos na nangunguna ang pangalan ni Pateros City Mayor Ponce, at nangungulelat si Quezon City Mayor Belmonte sa approval ratings.

Ang sinasabing source ay "Publicus Asia Inc., at ang petsang nakasaad ay "2020."

Continue reading below ↓





THE REAL SURVEY: PASIG GETS HIGHEST APPROVAL VOTE

Mariin nang itinanggi ng PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. na naglabas ito ng survey na may pamagat na "NET APPROVAL RATINGS OF METRO MANILA MAYORS."

Detalyado ang official statement na inilabas ng PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., isang lobbying at campaign firm na ang expertise ay may kinalaman sa political, corporate, at advocacy projects.

Continue reading below ↓

Kabilang sa serbisyo nila ang paglabas ng mga survey.

Ayon sa PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., nagkaroon sila ng online presscon tungkol sa ginawa nilang pag-aaral sa pagresponde ng bawat local government ng Metro Manila cities sa COVID-19 crisis.

Taliwas sa pekeng graph na kumalat, ang official data na inilabas nila ay may titulong "APPROVAL OF MAYOR/LGU PER CITY."



Nakalista rito ang mga lungsod ng Pateros, San Juan, Valenzuela, Manila, Makati, Mandaluyong, Navotas, Taguig, Pasig, at Parañaque.

Kasama rin ang Marikina, Caloocan, Pasay, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Quezon City, at Malabon.

Ito ang tanong sa respondents: "Please indicate your level of approval or disapproval with the manner in which your MAYOR AND CITY GOVERNMENT is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic."

At ang choices ng rating ay "STRONGLY DISAPPROVE, DISAPPROVE, NEITHER, APPROVE, at STRONGLY APPROVE."

Ang Pasig ang may pinakamataas na score ng respondents na sumagot sa hanay ng "STRONGLY APPROVE."

Parehong highest score ang Pateros at San Juan sa hanay ng "APPROVE."

Continue reading below ↓

Ang Muntinlupa naman ang pinakamataas na nakakuha ng "NEITHER," o tila walang pakialam.

Pasay City ang highest score sa hanay ng "DISAPPROVE."

Ang Quezon City naman ang may pinakamataas na score ng respondents na sumagot ng "STRONG DISAPPROVE."

Walang nakasaad sa chart na specific period ng performance ng mayor at local government unit.





Continue reading below ↓

OFFICIAL STATEMENT of publiCUS

Paliwanag ni Aureli Sinsuat, executive director ng PUBLiCUS Asia Inc., tungkol sa kanilang official survey: hindi ito patungkol sa mayor lamang.

"This indicates that what is being measured here is approval or disapproval on both the mayor and the institution as a whole.

"In a crisis, this is not just about the mayor but the whole bureaucracy of the city hall which he or she leads."

Wala raw kinalaman ang kanilang tanggapan sa kumalat na chart na "Net Approval Ratings of Metro Manila Mayors."

Paglilinaw ni Sinsuat: "After the Virtual Presser, a user-generated chart began circulating on the Internet using the data we provided in the above table.

"It was entitled 'Net Approval Ratings of Metro Manila Mayors', with the source identified as 'PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. (2020)'.

"We would like to clarify that the 'Net Approval' chart circulating on the Internet and shared in various Viber groups was not generated or authorized by PUBLiCUS in any way.

Continue reading below ↓

"It is an independent interpretation made of our data by other people."

NET APPROVAL CANNOT STAND ALONE AS INDICATOR OF PERFORMANCE

Hindi lang daw "net approval" ang basehan ng survey ng PUBLiCUS para masukat ang "approval" o "disapproval" ng respondents mula sa Metro Manila cities.

Paliwanag ni Sinsuat, mako-compute daw ang net approval sa pamamagitan ng pag-subtract sa disapproval score mula sa approval score.

Pero mabuting tingnan ang chart base ng individual scores na lumabas sa limang ginamit nilang measurements, para mas maintindihan ang saloobin ng respondents sa sinagutang survey.

"As we can see, the table above shows to the reader that we had a scale of approval ratings. These were: Strongly Disapprove / Disapprove / Neither / Approve / Strongly Approve.

"There is nothing on Net Approval in the question itself. Net Approval is calculated by deducting disapproval from approval.

"The position of PUBLiCUS is that Net Approval by itself does take into consideration the nuances of approval and disapproval among the sample population, or panel in this case.

Continue reading below ↓

"Therefore, it cannot serve as a standalone indicator of perceived job performance."

Ang net approval daw ay ginagamit nila bilang "secondary metric" lamang para sa karagdagang impormasyon sa survey.

Nililinaw din nila, hindi na sila gagawa ng reference sa Net Approval sa mga susunod na reports ng kanilang NCR COVID-19 Survey.

Ang survey ay gagawin ng PUBLiCIS minsan tuwing isang linggo hanggang sa katapusan ng Abril.

ADDITIONAL DATA COVERING APRIL 2 TO APRIL 6

Naglabas din ang PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. ng additional information tungkol sa inilabas nitong approval ratings.

Ang approval ratings nito ay base sa performance ng MAYORS AT LGUs mula April 2 hanggang April 6.

Ginawan nito ng graph ang resulta ng survey.





Continue reading below ↓

May ipinakita rin itong chart kung saan makikitang magkakaiba ang number ng respondents na sumagot sa survey.

Halimbawa, sa Pasig City ay may 59 respondents, at ang Quezon City naman ay may 228 respondents.





NCR COVID-19 PANEL SURVEY

Ang approval ratings para sa MAYORS AT LGUs ng Metro Manila ay isang bahagi lang ng NCR COVID-19 PANEL SURVEY na inilabas ng PUBLiCUS.

Continue reading below ↓

Mayroon ding survey tungkol kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, existing policies para masugpo ang COVID-19, availability ng household necessities, at pagpapaabot ng tulong sa mga apektado ng krisis.

Layunin daw nito ang magbigay ng karampatang impormasyon sa government officials at policy-makers.

Ang kanilang in-house strategic arm na Vox Opinion Research, katuwang ang Singapore-based company na Lightspeed Research, ang gumawa ng malawakang survey.

Isinagawa ang survey sa "pool of 100,000 potential Philippine panelists" na na-profile at pre-screened base sa set criteria ng survey.

Sa partikular na survey na ito, ang itinakdang criteria ng PUBLiCUS ay para sa "Filipino respondents between the ages of 18 and 70 residing in Metro Manila."



[Additional writing done by Rachelle Siazon]



This story originally appeared on PEP.ph. SPIN.ph editors made minor edits.