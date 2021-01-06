MMDA, Metro League remember Danilo Lim's love for sports

METRO League mourned the loss of MMDA chairman Danilo Lim on Wednesday as the inter-city league lost one of its most ardent supporters.

“We offer our condolences to the family of Chairman Lim. He is a huge loss not just for the MMDA but to the entire country as well," said tournament director Bonnie Tan.

Lim died Wednesday morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was 65.

The news was a painful development for Metro League, with Lim being one of the top supporters of his office's Metro Manila Sports Fest since its formation in 2017.

"The Metro League and the Metro Manila Sports Fest would not have garnered the success and support of the LGUs these last few years if not for Chairman Lim’s efforts," said Tan.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Sports Fest was a year-long tournament of various sports disciplines, among them basketball and volleyball, geared toward the youth in all local government units in Metro Manila.

"Chairman Lim loved sports," MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

"He supported the MMDA’s participation in various basketball leagues. He also institutionalized the Metro Manila Sports Fest where various sports and games are played. We are really saddened by his sudden death and he will surely be missed."