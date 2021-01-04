Bong Quinto welcomes year with engagement to longtime GF

AND what a way to enter a brand new year as Meralco Bolts forward Bong Quinto announced his engagement with girl friend Joyce Pestano over the first weekend of the 2021.

"After eight years and eight months, Finally she said YES!! Thank you, Joyce for being my answered prayer. I love you so much," he said in a Facebook post detailing his proposal.

The former Letran standout is the second PBA player to propose in the past few days, after Scottie Thompson's engagement with Pau Fajardo last New Year's eve.

Quinto was instrumental player in the Bolts' run to the semifinals of the recent 2020 All-Filipino Cup held in a bubble conference in Clark, Pampanga last November. Meralco was able to put the skid on the San Miguel Beermen's All-Filipino dominance, but fell to Ginebra in the semifinals.

