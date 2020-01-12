Baser Amer, Anjo Caram, Nico Salva salute Meralco fans who power their game

GOING against the most storied supporters of the league is no easy job, but the Bolts themselves testify that there’s no better morale booster than their fans.

With Meralco successfully evening out the best-of-seven finals series after escaping the Gin Kings in Game 2, 104-102, on Friday at the Quezon Convention Center, the Bolts acknowledge the titanic David-versus-Goliath battle going on in the bleachers.

“Sobrang saya ng crowd na ganon, we don’t usually get that during elimination games," said Nico Salva, who contributed nine points and four assists at the game's second half. "But the best thing about is, is kahit dominated by Ginebra, we have our own crowd na naririnig naming, doing a great job on cheering their hearts out, and that boosts us din talaga."

Coming out of the bench in Game 2 to shoot crucial triples for the Bolts, Baser Amer, who posted 17 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, also shared how much he appreciates their crowd — some of whom traveled all the way to Lucena to give their all-out support.

“Laking pasalamat din talaga sa fans namin kasi ang layo ng binyahe nila, pumunta pa sila dito para suportahan kami and sobrang na-appreciate namin ‘yon,” he said.

As for the fans of the other team? Meralco guard Anjo Caram isn't worried.

"Sanay na din kami sa crowd nila, pero para sa amin, focus lang sa game and sa cheer ng fans namin, ‘wag na lang magpa-apekto," he shared.

Added Caram: “Malaking bagay ‘yung kahit konti ‘yung crowd naming, may nagccheer pa rin sa amin."