After training, Meralco Bolts spare time for Ilocos beach cleanup

BEACH bum Bolts? Not inside this bubble.

Inside the provincial closed circuit training of the Meralco Bolts in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, one of their agendas in the beachfront of their hotel made sure the team was paying it forward, not just to the community, but to the environment, as well.

"We do some of our workouts by the beach, and we always remind each other to pack up everything we use when we leave. So, we thought about doing a clean up," the Bolts' team manager Paolo Trillo said to SPIN Life.





When the idea was raised to the team, everyone was game for the idea. The entire team showed up on site with their trash boxes and buckets, from new bloods Alvin Paasaol, Mike Canete, and Nonoy Baclao, all the way up to head coach Norman Black.

Team effort

Players and staff alike combed the sand of a beach resort, picking up litter along the way.

"We made it a team building activity... It's just one little way to give back," Trillo continued.

The effort is also aligned with their mother company's advocacies as the country's largest power distributor. Last year, Meralco formed its own sustainability office (SO), which aims to cultivate a "sustainable mindset" within the organization to help preserve and protect the environment.

Trevis Jackson, a native of Santa Monica, California, shared that this little side trip took him back to his childhood.

"I've been doing clean ups since my childhood so it's really nice to be out here with the team," the Fil-Am cager said. "This is a reminder to reduce your use of single-use plastic."

