Melo keeps promise after personal visit to Pinoy friend Santi Romero

WHAT do you know?

NBA great Carmelo Anthony has a close Filipino basketball friend, but he’s neither playing in the PBA nor in any overseas leagues.

Carmelo Anthony a man of his word

He happens to be an NCAA juniors’ player for College of St. Benilde.

Santi Romero got to reconnect with the 38-year-old Anthony Friday night as the FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador was the special guest of the Romero family in their posh Makati residence.

It turned out the St. Benilde guard and Anthony forged a bond in New York back in 2021 when they had the same trainer and practiced in the same gym.

Anthony told Romero he’ll visit the player should he gets a chance to visit the Philippines.

The NBA superstar kept his promise.

Shortly after the Philippines’ 107-96 win over Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, Anthony went to Romero’s house for dinner and met his family led by Rep. Mikee Romero.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Anthony and the Romeros, who were joined by family friend Erick Arejola and son Champ of La Salle-Zobel, talked about basketball until the wee hours of Saturday.

“As one of the best players in the world, Melo is a greater person inside and out. Truly, a world class and fantastic guy,” said the elder Romero of the 1Pacman party list.

A special guest later joined the group as boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao spoke to Anthony via a video call.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pacquiao and Anthony have known each other from way back, with the Filipino ring icon once receiving a signed basketball from the future NBA Hall of Famer after the Pacman watched the game of the former Syracuse standout and the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden sometime in 2014.

“Manny, I’ve been looking for you for four straight days, and I heard you’re on a basketball court,” Anthony told Pacquiao. “Hope you put up some buckets, man. I see you next time I get out here. When you’re in America, you know where to find me. Talk to you soon.”

Just prior to their conversation, Pacquiao was actually on the court and finished with 35 points, including a clutch layup that lifted Team Bulalakaw past Batangas City, 72-70, in the MPBL pre-season Invitational in General Santos City.