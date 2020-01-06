UST Tigers player gains online fame as a palengke vendor

MEAT the rookie.

University of Santo Tomas bench player Albert Bordeos found himself becoming a viral trending topic over the weekend.

The point guard, who's had limited playing time thus far in the UAAP, became an online sensation after he was photographed working as a meat vendor at a market in Pasig City.

Bordeos was naturally surprised with the sudden fame since it wasn’t his first time to help out in the family business.

“Wala po dapat ikahiya talaga doon kasi po ‘yun po talaga ‘yung source of income ng parents ko. Nagpupuyat po sila sa palengke gabi-gabi para masuportahan po kaming magkakapatid,” he said.

He added: “Kaya po 'pag wala akong training sa UST at offseason po, umuuwi po talaga ako sa Pasig para makatulong sa kanila."

The unexpected fame had a positive impact on the family income for that day, and Bordeos couldn’t be more thankful.

“‘Yung araw po na ‘yun mismo para po kaming naka-jackpot kasi naubos po ‘yung lahat ng baboy na tinda,” he shared. “Tapos po pag open ko po ng social media [account ko] noong umaga, nagulat na lang po ang dami po nag me-message saka ang daming nag ta-tag na hinahanap daw po ako ng mga tao.”

Aside from his online fame, Bordeos is hoping that 2020 will be his breakout year, especially in basketball.

He’s still eligible to play for three more years in the UAAP and he’s looking forward to make the most of his collegiate career.

“Siguro po naging way lang po ni Lord itong pag-viral sa photo ko po para wag po akong tumigil na pagpaguran maabot yung mga pangarap ko po, at ng pamilya ko po,” he said. “Marami pa po akong gusto patanuyan sa basketball din po sa UST para makatulong sa team.”