Meet the deaf cyclist who rode solo from Manila to Baguio for days

CYCLING has attracted people from all walks of life including those in the PWD community. One of them is Bill Mananquil, who pursues the leisure activity even though he is deaf.

The 27-year-old Mananquil said he started biking in 2017 as a form of hobby and exercise. Once he became stronger, Mananquil eventually took the leisure activity to a higher level as he started going on several long rides.

Before ECQ hit National Capital Region and neighboring provinces, Mananquil even went on a solo multi-day ride from Manila to Baguio and travelled for a total of 628.7 kilometers.

“I feel happy with my biking,” Mananquil said in an online interview with SPIN. “I love to go travel to other places. It makes me feel cool and happy. I feel good because it’s exercise as well.”

“I’m addicted to using my bike because I learn how to go to different places,” said Mananquil.

Contrary to perception, Mananquil said being deaf is not a hindrance to riding his bike. Using his sight, he always makes it a point to practice safety measures as well such as following traffic signs.

“It doesn’t matter. I can’t speak or hear. At least my eyes can easily see other places, people, animals, and colors. They make me improve and experience life,” Mananquil said.

Biking also makes him alert on the road, Mananquil said.

“My eyes are always looking for the red, yellow, and green,” Mananquil said, referring to traffic lights. “And it makes me be careful and alert.”

Aside from travelling, Mananquil said he is also able to meet new friends in cycling. Last January, he also rode with friends who are also deaf from Manila to Zambales.

Mananquil said he plans to go on a long ride once restrictions are eased, with Vigan City and Isabela as two of the destinations he wants to go.

“I love to use my bike, talk to people, see other places, buy food, and buy bike parts,” said Mananquil.