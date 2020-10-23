Meet the caterer who's keeping the Chooks 3x3 bellies full

BUSINESSES have largely suffered from the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, with shops and restaurants forced to close down as society tries to adapt to the "new normal."

Jean Paul Cheung's restaurant is no exception.

The owner of Good Earth Roasts in Bonifacio Global City and Rockwell, as well as other restaurants in Poblacion and Paseo de Roxas, Makati had to make the tough call on pulling the plug on his ventures when the health crisis hit the country.

But these crises only breed opportunities, and thus, Cheung pivoted, turning his food business into a concessionaire.

"We're really in the restaurant business, but since COVID-19 happened, this is something new for us to try," he said.

Thus, Feliz Dish and Details was born.

The concession has been one of the fixtures at Inspire Sports Academy inside the National University-Laguna campus. It catered to the TNT Tropang Giga when the PBA team had their training camp there.

Drawing rave reviews, it's no surprise that the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League turned to Cheung to provide the catering service in the ongoing President's Cup in the "Calambubble."

"I pitched the food to (commissioner) Eric (Altamirano) and a few teams, they tasted it, and eventually, napili naman kami," he said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

It's a tough task for Cheung, enlisting 10 staffers to provide five meals to the 185-man delegation per day for 18 days.

Yet Feliz showed that it was up to the task, laying down breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, and dinner — all while showcasing variety with their meal offerings, ranging from the traditional silog meals, to beef salpicao, chicken teriyaki, lasagna, and arroz caldo, among others.

And safe to say, they got some delighted customers.

"Nasa-satisfy ako lagi! Sobrang sarap!" said Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City's Alvin Pasaol. "Lalo akong tataba."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards star Juan Gomez de Liano agreed: "The food has been really good here. Ever since we've been here, it's been good food."

Those praises are heartwarming for Cheung, pushing him to continue providing the delegation the best food they can get.

"We feel good about hearing that, but yung goal namin is to finish the event na all good pa rin," he said.

"We're confident with the food we're going to be serving so it's just about making the quantity right. Our quality has already been tried and tested eh."

___

