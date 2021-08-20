'Dalaga' was a viral Tiktok hit. This is the Pinoy hip-hop group behind it

THE VIDEO has over 10.5 million views on YouTube. It’s been used in countless other fan-made videos on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You likely know the song but may not be quite sure who sang it. Here’s your chance to find out.

Summit’s OG channel presents the story behind the massive hit “Dalaga” by Pinoy hip-hop group ALLMO$T. (Spin.ph is also part of the Summit Media network.) We trace the beginnings of the song, how the group overcame initial hesitations about its potential, and how it ultimately rocketed ALLMO$T to stratospheric heights.

Watch the teaser for OG’s next video in its OPM series here and catch the premiere of OG Presents: “Dalaga” by ALLMO$T today, August 20, at 8 p.m., only on the OG YouTube Channel.

