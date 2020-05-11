McDonald’s is now selling its signature hotcake mix. Here's how to cook it

FIRST it was their fried chicken. Then it was their chicken nuggets. And then it was their breaded chicken fillet.

Now, McDonald’s is adding its hotcake mix into the, well, mix of the Cook-It-Yourself packs it launched for home cooks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today, the fast food giant will also sell its premium coffee grounds, hotcake syrup, mayo, as well as its caramel and hot fudge ice cream toppings.

Continue reading below ↓

You can pick them up via take-out or drive through in the branches listed here.

Now, what to do once you’ve bought a pack of hotcake mix? Don’t worry, McDo has you covered. It’s helpfully provided instructions on its site:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

How to cook McDonald’s Hotcake Mix

A 1 kg pack serves approximately 27 to 28 pieces

For the batter:

1. In a large bowl, place equal amounts of the Hotcake Mix and cold water (i.e. 100g of hotcake mix = 100mL of water).

2. Set aside unused Hotcake Mix, seal and store in a dry place.

3. Carefully whisk the batter until smooth & until no lumps are seen.

To cook:

1. Heat a non-stick pan and grease with butter.

2. Scoop portions of the batter onto the pan, depending on your preferred hotcake size.

3. When bubbles form on the surface, flip the hotcake.

4. Cook for an additional 30-45 seconds.

Continue reading below ↓

5. Remove from pan.

Best served with butter and hotcake syrup!

If you’re looking to recreate a good chunk of the McDonald’s menu at home — well, best of luck to you. “As the Cook-It-Yourself Pack is a promotional program, we rotate products that will be made available to customers at our stores,” McDonald’s said in a press statement. Their chicken-based Cook-It-Yourself packs, it seems, may have been benched.

However, the fast food chain recommends checking out select SM Markets (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Savemore) and Waltermart Supermarkets to see if they’re still in stock.

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.