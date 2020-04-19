Food and Dining

McDonald's closes Singapore restaurants after record spike in COVID-19 cases

by Associated Press
1 Hour ago
FASTFOOD giant McDonald’s said it will suspend all operations in Singapore from Sunday for two weeks after seven of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

McDonald’s said in a Facebook post it decided to follow the Health Ministry’s advise to shut down until May 4 when Singapore’s partial lockdown ends.

The fastfood chain said in would continue to pay the salaries of 10,000 employees working in more than 135 outlets across the city-state.

    Singapore on Saturday reported a record daily jump of 942 new infections, the highest one-day spike in Southeast Asia, for a total to 5,992 - also the highest in the region.

    The government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks outside their homes and imposed strict social distancing measures.

