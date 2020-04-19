McDonald's closes Singapore restaurants after record spike in COVID-19 cases

FASTFOOD giant McDonald’s said it will suspend all operations in Singapore from Sunday for two weeks after seven of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

McDonald’s said in a Facebook post it decided to follow the Health Ministry’s advise to shut down until May 4 when Singapore’s partial lockdown ends.

The fastfood chain said in would continue to pay the salaries of 10,000 employees working in more than 135 outlets across the city-state.

Singapore on Saturday reported a record daily jump of 942 new infections, the highest one-day spike in Southeast Asia, for a total to 5,992 - also the highest in the region.

The government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks outside their homes and imposed strict social distancing measures.