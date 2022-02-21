KJ McDaniels shows soft side in visit to children's foundation

IT’s not all about basketball for KJ McDaniels. The NLEX import also has a social side.

KJ McDaniels gives back

The former NBA player visited the Children’s Joy Foundation in Canlubang, Laguna that somehow brought joy and laughter to the less fortunate and homeless kids being sheltered in the establishment.

McDaniels brought along KJ sports caps, KJ photocards, signed autographs, had photo ops, and mingled with destitute children residing in the foundation first established in 1998.

Snacks were also served which the kids partook.

The visit to the foundation was McDaniels’ own initiative, according to NLEX assistant vice president Ronald Dulatre, in coordination with Anna Tanquntic of Think TanQ Business Creation and Management.

“We were surprised that he went on his own,” said Dulatre. “Kaya nga sabi namin the next time na may similar project siya, he can include NLEX to help in the endeavor.”

The 29-year-old import, who had previous stints with Philadelphia, Houston, and Brooklyn, is very fond of kids.

“Mahilig siya talaga sa mga bata,” said Dulatre, recalling how McDaniels opted to stay behind during a Christmas party for kids in a village in Cainta long after his other NLEX teammates had gone home.

McDaniels is averaging 30.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his second tour of duty in the PBA after a previous stint with TNT during the 2019 Governors Cup.

NLEX currently occupies solo fourth place with a 5-3 record.

