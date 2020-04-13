Mayor Vico pokes fun at TV blooper that tagged him a 'tricycle operator'

PASIG City Mayor Vico Sotto showed his 'Bossing' side on Sunday when dealing with a blooper of 24 Oras, the primetime news program of GMA-7.

The news program flashed Mayor Vico's name on its chargen, and there it was — in big bold letters all caps: MAYOR VICO SOTTO. Under it, the smaller font but just as clear words: TRICYCLE OPERATOR.

Mayor Vico took it all in stride, posting an Instagram story bearing the screenshot of the blooper.

After which he wrote: "May tricycle pala ako!"

Minutes later, Zai Taguinod, who identified himself as the producer of 24 Oras's report about Vico, apologized to the Pasig City mayor for the mistake.

Zai explained on Twitter, "Mayor @VicoSotto! Ako po 'yung producer ng story na 'to. Pasig City po dapat 'yan. Sorry po, nagkamali po yung chargen operator."

Along with the apology, Zai showed a photo of the character generator (aka chargen) bearing the correct text that should have appeared with the report.

Vico saw Taguinod's tweet and said that there was nothing to it.

The young mayor's reply went: "Don't worry about it! Sa panahon ngayon, kailangan din natin ng konting comic relief."

Vico then joked about how some people could actually be thinking he was a tricycle operator. He did not name the group that would be gullible enough to believe it.

He writes, "Wag lang po ito makita ng *** at baka isipin nila totoo!! Haha [laughing and peace emojis]

Now, that sense of humor - badly needed in these grim times - from Mayor Vico's genes on the father's side or what.

This story originally appeared on Pep,ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.