Hungry for hoops news, netizens engage in 'mayoral trade talks'

WE'VE reached that part of the coronavirus pandemic when basketball fans are conjuring hypothetical trade scenarios involving their city mayors.

No, really.

It has been a week since the 2019-20 NBA season and PBA Philippine Cup got suspended due to the COVID-19 situation, which is why the craving for hoops-themed content is understandable. Even with the NBA offering League Pass for free earlier today, people are seeking more options to satisfy such need.

The solution of some basketball-loving Facebook users? Bring the call for government action online, in a rather amusing way that also catches the attention of like-minded netizens. Thus, the birth of the mayoral trade talk memes:

Continue reading below ↓

These posts are exactly what you think they are: proposed deals centered around mayors — instead of players — a la Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and The Athletic's Shams Charania. By the looks of things, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto is the biggest fish of the trade market, following his city administration's notable efforts to address coronavirus and the enhanced community quarantine.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

The witty "trade rumors" underscores a couple of things about Filipinos. Local sports junkies are a humorous and creative bunch. On the flipside, those officials on the losing end of the imaginary deals need to step up in their fight against COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓

Will any trade package be enough for Vico Antetokounmpo?