Valenzuela, mayor come under fire for this procession in Venezuela

THIS morning, ABS-CBN posted a story from the wires about a Nazarene procession in the South American nation of Venezuela.

To accompany the photo taken by Reuters’ Manaure Quintero, ABS-CBN explained: “Sa bansang Venezuela, tuloy ang prusisyon ng Nazarene of St. Paul kahit may nationwide quarantine na ipinatutupad doon dahil sa #COVID19 pandemic.”

Some commenters, naturally, decried the flouting of lockdown rules. They missed a few crucial letters, however, and mistakenly thought that the picture was taken in the Philippine city of Valenzuela.

A few netizens vented their anger on the city and its mayor, Rex Gatchalian.

The clamor grew loud enough for the mayor to send out a tweet that gently corrected the mistake. Tongue in cheek, of course.

“Hindi ko alam na ako na din pala ang pinuno ng bansa na Venezuela,” he tweeted. “Mga sirs and ma'ams, Mayor po ako ng dakilang lungsod ng Valenzuela. Hindi po ng bansa na Venezuela…”

He later retweeted this meme: