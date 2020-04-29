How to max out your ECQ productivity, according to fencer Maxine Esteban

FILIPINA foil fencer Maxine Esteban sure knows the definition of quality minutes.

Alongside facilitating the fundraiser she created to raise money to donate to the health and street frontliners and affected communities, Esteban also recently finished nine Ivy League online courses, and keeps herself in shape by regular workouts at home.

We all cope with the ongoing trauma of quarantine in different ways. To those who've suffered much under the harsh restrictions, productivity may be the last thing on their minds. But for others, the ECQ has been a time to become more active, creative, and productive.

If you're interested on how Esteban did it, she’s glad to share her ways.

“I always remember Jack Ma saying that creativity comes from idleness. With this in mind, I try to make good use of the time I have to be productive, like taking on line courses, keeping myself fit, helping in my own small way. I actually agree with him. Great ideas are created when we have time to think,” she told SPIN Life.

For the Ateneo Lady Eagle, time-management is the key to productivity. But what keeps her progressive in times like this is clinging to her faith.

“I believe that apart from being productive, we must also reflect on God’s message to us. I believe that in spite of the sickness, hunger, difficulties and pain that has been inflicted on this world, God wants us to check our priorities,” Esteban continues to preach.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The 30th Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist said that now’s the best time to evaluate oneself, reconnect with family, and begin the journey to become a better person.

She added: “All we perceived as valuable before this pandemic is now insignificant. As we call upon Him each day, He shows us that He is in command of everything.”

“He wants us to go back to the basics. The basic unit of a society is family. In the recent years, family is often neglected in pursuit of worldly dreams and ambitions. So with this pandemic, we are forced to restore and build stronger family relationships.”