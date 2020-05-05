News And Trends

Maxine Esteban puts personal paintings up for auction

by from the wires
2 hours ago

MAXINE Esteban turned her fundraiser up a notch, putting some of her personal paintings up for auction.

Days after her “A Small Thing Goes A Long Way” fundraiser breached the P500,000 mark by donating her entire 2019 allowance, the national team and Ateneo fencer put 10 of her personal artwork for auction this time.

    Check out some of her paintings in her bid to continue to raise funds for medical frontliners and vulnerable communities in San Juan and Pasig.

