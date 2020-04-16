Former MBA player Maui Huelar gunned down in Bacolod, says report

FORMER MBA player Maui Huelar was gunned down on Thursday afternoon in Bacolod City, according to a report by Aksyon Radyo Bacolod.

The radio station reported that Huelar was killed in a gym in Barangay Villamonte. He was wearing a No. 15 jersey with his last name on it, and basketball shorts when the incident happened.

Aksyon Radyo Bacolod reported that Huelar was shot in the back by unknown assailants who fled the scene immediately.

The suspects were wearing a facemask, and were riding a sedan.

“No signs of life,” said one of the rescue teams on the scene in an interview with Aksyon Radyo Bacolod.

Huelar was a former barangay captain of Barangay 35 in Bacolod.

Huelar was a spitfire guard best known for his stint with the Negros Slashers where he played alongside the MBA’s maiden MVP John Ferriols, Reynel Hugnatan, Jack Tanuan, and Johnedel Cardel, now the head coach of Columbian in the PBA.

He was one of the top guards of the Slashers’ campaign in 1998, reaching the finals in the inaugural season of the league before bowing to the Ato Agustin-led Pampanga Dragons.

However, Huelar was hounded by controversies in his life after basketball.

While still the chairman of Barangay 35, he along with Christian Mijares were arrested in a buy-bust operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Negros Island in 2016.

Huelar was also implicated in 2017 in an illegal drug trade by Negros fourth district Representative Juliet Ferrer and husband Jeffrey Ferrer, a former congressman.

He was released from jail in 2018 after a plea bargain.