Mark your calendars: Wanderland 2020 'HOMECOURT' is happening this weekend

AWAITED annual music fest Wanderland goes online this year. And it's going sports-themed, too.

Watch the champion performances of HONNE, Masego, and Joan inside the safe spaces of your homes as Globe Virtual Hangouts makes Wanderland 2020: HOMECOURT, a sports-themed online concert, happen this Saturday afternoon, October 24.

Thai Loverboy Phum Viphurit, as well as local rising bands Lola Amour and Rusty Machines, are also geared up for live performances this coming weekend.

Continue reading below ↓

The annual outdoor musical festival was supposed to happen early in March. But then, of course, COVID-19 happened. However, Wanderland has long been working on its big comeback.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Organizers decided to keep the Olympics-inspired theme for its digital version of a concert, in hopes that Wanderers will still channel their own "winning moments" despite these devastating times.

Continue reading below ↓

The best part? "Entrance" is now free, and can be accessed through GlobeOne app.

#W2020HOMECOURT also signals the launch of Globe's Go JAM, a virtual hangout platform that hopes to become the new-normal way of partying.