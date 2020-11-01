Avengers star Mark Ruffalo: ‘Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines’

AS Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) made landfall in the Philippines, Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to ask for prayers.

“Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations,” he said, retweeting a meteorological forecast from the Weather Channel’s Greg Diamond.

As of posting more than 60,000 people have liked his tweet.

At least four people (including a five year old) were killed as Typhoon Rolly wreaked havoc in the Bicol Region, according to Agence France-Presse.

When it barreled straight onto Catanduanes early this morning, winds of maximum speeds of up to 225 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 310 kilometers per hour tore apart homes and trees.

Floods were also reported in the region.

Almost 350,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to Civil Defense chief Ricardo Jalad.

It is now moving across the Luzon landmass. PAGASA estimated that Rolly would leave the main Luzon landmass and exit into the Philippine Sea between tonight and tomorrow early morning.