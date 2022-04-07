Travel And Living

Mark Isip and family cool down at indoor aqua playground

by Jerome Ascano
2 hours ago
Mark Isip Wet Park Adventure Lagoon
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PBA veteran Mark Isip and his family were among those who had fun at the Wet park Adventure Lagoon, the country's first indoor aqua playground located at Venice Grand Canal, Mckinley Hill, Taguig City on Thursday, April 07, 2022.

Officially opening on April 8, the new attraction will accept walk-ins, and has a maximum capacity of 100 people at a time.

Check out the sights:

Mark Isip and family enjoy indoor aqua playground

Mark Isip Wet Park Adventure Lagoon

Mark Isip Wet Park Adventure Lagoon

Wet Park Adventure Lagoon

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
