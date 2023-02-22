Love won! Margielyn Didal gets engaged to long-time GF

FROM all the tricks she's done as an Olympic-level skateboarder, getting down on one knee to propose to her girlfriend is by far her most cherished.

Margielyn Didal surprised her long-time partner Jozel Manzanares when they celebrated their eighth anniversary in Soul Sierra, Cebu.

The 23-year-old Filipina athlete popped out the ring and asked Manzanares to be her wife.

LOOK:

"Yes or Yes?!! Happy 8th anniversary mybytch and cheers to our new [beginnings]," the couple shared the news on social media.

Didal received congratulatory messages and well-wishes in the comments section including a greeting from Hidilyn Diaz.

"Congratulations Champ," the Olympic gold medalist said.