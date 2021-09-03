Margielyn Didal gives out packed lunch to Cebu street kids and homeless

BEFORE she became an Olympic-level skateboarder, Margielyn Didal was a street food vendor, helping her mother prepare and sell kwek-kwek.

This week, she was back in the kitchen again, as she prepared packed lunches for the less fortunate in her hometown of Cebu. Together with her team, she drove around the city and gave away packed styrofoam lunches and juice.

She documented her project in a vlog, which she uploaded on YouTube with the title “The Margie Program.”

Watch it below:

This week, she also announced a partnership with apparel brand H&M, modeling some of their Sesame Street-themed hoodies and streetwear.

The skateboarder, who finished seventh during the Olympics street finals, won the hearts of many new fans around the world with her infectious cheerfulness, even in the middle of a run battered by untimely spills and the pain of a previous injury.

