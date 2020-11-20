Marcial vouches for Quest if bubble held again as Christmas countdown begins

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The PBA bubble has just been bitten by the Christmas bug.

Thirty six days before the annual festivity celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, management of Quest Hotel in coordination with Asia’s pioneering pro league led the launching of the Christmas tree lighting event.

A small program held at the Quest Plus Conference Center highlighted the affair attended by representatives of the three teams which made the Philippine Cup semifinals, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, deputy commissioner Eric Castro, and league staff, along with management of Quest Hotel led by general manager Michael Gapin and executive assistant manager Mabel Roman.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

In his brief speech, Marcial thanked the whole staff of the hotel for the warm welcome and whole-hearted support it extended to the league in order to make the bubble conference possible.

He likewise personally vows that Quest will remain a partner of the league if and when a bubble tournament is again held by next season.

“At kung mauulit itong bubble na ito at itatanong sa akin kung saang hotel, ito pa rin ang pipiliin ko,” said the PBA chief.

Marcial later presented Gapin with a PBA ball, and in return the Quest Hotel official gave the commissioner hotel mascot Abe Bear, before the two presided over the countdown on the Christmas tree lighting.

During the event, hotel management showed its Christmas station ID participated by all 12 teams, league officials, and Quest Hotel staff.

Representing Barangay Ginebra during the program were coach Tim Cone, deputy Richard Del Rosario, and players LA Tenorio and Joe Devance, while coming in for Phoenix were Matthew Wright, Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, JC Intal, coach Topex Robinson, and team manager Paolo Bugia.

Meanwhile, Meralco came with team manager Paolo Trillo, rookie Aaron Black, and Bong Quinto.

TnT Tropang Giga failed to attend as the schedule conflicted with their team practice.