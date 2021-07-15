PBA grateful to Vico Sotto as Pasig hosts pandemic season

THE PBA made a courtesy call on Mayor Vico Sotto for generously accommodating the league's staging its 46th season in his city.

Commissioner Willie Marcial paid the young and popular public official a visit on Thursday afternoon, prior to the kick-off of the season-opening Philippine Cup on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Marcial thanked the young Pasig mayor for the all-out support he extended so the league can open its second straight season in the middle of the pandemic.

“Nagpasalamat ako sa kanya sa lahat ng tulong na binigay niya para matuloy itong ating bagong season,” said Marcial.

The PBA chief briefed Sotto, brother in-law of retired Magnolia forward Marc Pingris, about the schedule of games and updates about the vaccination of the entire PBA family.

Then also talked basketball, which is one of the passions of the bachelor, 32-year-old public official.

“Binigyan ko siya ng bola. Natuwa and sabi niya ang tagal na niyang hindi nakakapag-basketball kasi marami raw siyang injuries,” said Marcial, adding Sotto’s hurting shoulder and knee had kept him out of the game for some time now.

Also present during the brief courtesy call was Pasig City administrator Jeron Manzanero.

In parting, Sotto told Marcial that his office will always to lend the basketball institution.

“Sabi niya pa, ‘Com kung ano kailangan mo, kung ano ang maitutulong ko, sabihin mo lang,’” added the commissioner.

