Duterte on Pingris: 'Maraming salamat to our Pinoy Sakuragi'

MARC Pingris received a message of gratitude and good luck from the Office of the President a week after he announced his retirement from basketball.

"I express my most heartfelt solicitations to Mr. Jean Marc Pingris Jr, on the occasion of your retirement. You have inspired millions of Filipinos to excellent dedication and love of sports," Rodrigo Duterte said in a presidential message addressed to the Magnolia Hotshots veteran.

Aside from gracing the PBA stage for 16 seasons, Pingris also served in the national team countless times. For many fans, he embodied Gilas Pilipinas' battlecry of "Puso."

The 39-year-old shared the special video message from the president on Tuesday night, uploading it on his Instagram account and airing his gratitude to the president.

"Isang malaking karangalan po ang mapansin ninyo ako. It was my pleasure and an absolute honor to have served our country through Gilas Pilipinas program," he wrote.

Duterte added: "You have truly made our country proud. May you remain an inspiration not only to your family and friends but to all our kababayans who look up to you with high regard and admiration."

The president wrapped up his message with, "Mabuhay ka and maraming salamat to our Pinoy Sakuragi."

Yesterday, the president's party, PDP-Laban, signed a resolution urging Duterte to run for vice president in the 2022 elections. Among those not present in the meeting was the political party's president, athlete-politician Manny Pacquiao.

